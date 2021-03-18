Robertson, Dr. Bobby



Dr. Bobby Robertson was born the eldest twin to the union of the late Walter and Blanche Robertson on July 9, 1934 in Eden, North Carolina. He departed this life March 13, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina.



He graduated from Douglass High School in Eden, North Carolina in 1953, where his athletic and academic abilities did not go unnoticed. Upon graduating, he attended St. Paul College in Lawrenceville, VA, where he played football. He later transferred to Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne, MD and graduated with a B.S. in industrial arts. He would later receive a mechanical drafting certification from N.C. State in Raleigh, NC, and a master of science in industrial arts education from NC A&T SU in Greensboro, NC.



He began his teaching career in Rockingham County at Douglass School in Eden, NC. He also taught at Ragsdale High School in Greensboro, NC and later moved to Drewry Mason (now Magna Vista), in Henry County, VA, for more than thirty years before retiring. He received many awards and recognitions during his teaching career, such as Who's Who Among American Educators, Who's Who Among American Professionals and Who's Who Among American Humanitarians.



After graduating from Maryland Eastern Shore, however, he was drafted into the United States Army and stationed in Germany. He served his country from 1958 until the untimely death of his father in 1960. Being the eldest, he then returned home and took on the role of being a father-figure to his siblings.



During his return from the armed services, he met the love of his life, the former Carol Lovette Cohen. The two were married on May 20, 1961 in Eden, NC. To this union, four children were born: Walter Dulane, Andrea Lovette, Valerie Denise and Joseph Lamont.



After marriage, he became a very active member of Gospel Light United Holy Church in Axton, VA under the leadership of his mother-in-law, the late Dr. Lettie Cohen, where he served faithfully as superintendent of the Sunday School, ordained deacon, and later on, lay minister.



Dr. Bobby Robertson received his first appointment to pastor at Saint's Delight United Holy Church in Drewry, NC in 1981, and served there for eight years. In 1989, God moved him closer to his home as he became the pastor of Mebane Chapel United Holy Church in Hillsborough, NC, serving faithfully until 1995. During his tenure at both churches, the memberships grew substantially….as did the footprint of each church with major building expansions.



In 1993, Pastor Robertson, along with his wife Elder Carol Robertson, heeded God's divine call to establish a ministry that would focus on "Touching the Untouchables" in their hometown of Eden. Because of their impact, they received many humanitarian awards for their public service within the community.



Within the Southern District of the UHCA, he served on the Board of Elders, and as a district elder for over twenty years. He also served as the president of the Western North Carolina Sub-district for five years. He received an honorary doctor of divinity degree from the United Christian College in 1998.



Dr. Bobby Robertson had a heart for all people, always meeting and reaching them where they were. His gentle and calm nature allowed others to see the glory of GOD, as he displayed such in his mannerisms and actions. He lived his life in service to others and Kingdom building, and his favorite song would become the unspoken yet visible anthem of his life: "If I Can Help Somebody as I Travel Along the Way" were the very words that allowed him to live his life to the utmost.



He was preceded in death by his wife Elder Carol Cohen Robertson, his parents Walter and Blanche Robertson, brother Charles Robertson, twin sister Barbara Parham, and sisters Geraldine Faucette, Norma J. Lawson, Rebecca G. Dawkins, Jerline Smith and Minnie Strange.



He leaves to cherish his fondest memories: four loving children, Pastor Walter Dulane "Lannie" Robertson of Greensboro, NC, Dr. Andrea Robertson Byers of the home, Minister Valerie Robertson Akins (Douglas) of Greensboro, NC and Pastor Joseph Lamont "Monty" Robertson (Dennice) of High Point, NC; eight grandchildren who were Granddaddy's heart, Josef Akins of Brooklyn, NY, Loren Byers of the home, Jasmine Akins of Greensboro, NC, Chelci Robertson, Ashleigh Robertson, Zachary Robertson, Caroline Robertson, and Quincy Robertson, all of High Point, NC; one brother, Alexander Robertson, Sr. of Baltimore, MD; brothers-in-law Bishop Harry L. Cohen (Linda) and Dr. J. Roland Cohen (Carlene) of Eden, NC; sister-in-law Apostle Mary D. Lawrence of College Park, GA; godchildren Katina Benton, Ginger Eccles, Brandon Martin, and Rodney Dunn, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.



Services are entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Eden.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 18, 2021.