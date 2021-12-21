Shane, Bobby Fredrick
September 11, 1934 - December 18, 2021
Greensboro — Bobby Fredrick Shane, 87 went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, December 18, 2021 while at his home. Bobby was born in Greensboro and spent most of his life here. He served his country in the US Army and served his community as a Greensboro firefighter. He was a member of Rankin Baptist Church, where he served faithfully as a deacon. His parents Meyer and Helen Ray Shane preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife Faye H. Shane, of the home; daughters, Cindy Shane (Johnette Shablock) of Kernersville and Lisa Ridley (Gary) of Whitsett; two grandchildren, Stephen Baldwin (Courtney) of Conway, SC and Shana Thompson of GSO; four great-grandchildren, Nate and Silas Baldwin and Knox and Chase Thompson.
A funeral service celebrating Bobby's life will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, at Rankin Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Scrounce and Rev. John Jarman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery, Greensboro at 1 p.m. The family requests that masks be worn.
The family requests memorials be made to Rankin Baptist Church, 3317 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
