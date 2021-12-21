Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bobby Fredrick Shane
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Shane, Bobby Fredrick

September 11, 1934 - December 18, 2021

Greensboro — Bobby Fredrick Shane, 87 went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, December 18, 2021 while at his home. Bobby was born in Greensboro and spent most of his life here. He served his country in the US Army and served his community as a Greensboro firefighter. He was a member of Rankin Baptist Church, where he served faithfully as a deacon. His parents Meyer and Helen Ray Shane preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife Faye H. Shane, of the home; daughters, Cindy Shane (Johnette Shablock) of Kernersville and Lisa Ridley (Gary) of Whitsett; two grandchildren, Stephen Baldwin (Courtney) of Conway, SC and Shana Thompson of GSO; four great-grandchildren, Nate and Silas Baldwin and Knox and Chase Thompson.

A funeral service celebrating Bobby's life will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, at Rankin Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Scrounce and Rev. John Jarman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery, Greensboro at 1 p.m. The family requests that masks be worn.

The family requests memorials be made to Rankin Baptist Church, 3317 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.

Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

Forbis and Dick Funeral Service

1118 N. Elm St Greensboro, NC 27401

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Rankin Baptist Church
3317 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My brother in Christ will surely be missed. I remember back several years ago when Bobby was going through some treatment's. I said Bobby I wish and praying for the best. His response was Joe I win either way. If I leave this world it will be for a better place if I stay then my Savior has allowed me to continue his work on this earth. That has always stuck with me until this day. God Bless all!
Joe Dean Cox
Other
December 25, 2021
indy may you and your family find Gods peace during this time of sorrow.
TJ Ford
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results