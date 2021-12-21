My brother in Christ will surely be missed. I remember back several years ago when Bobby was going through some treatment's. I said Bobby I wish and praying for the best. His response was Joe I win either way. If I leave this world it will be for a better place if I stay then my Savior has allowed me to continue his work on this earth. That has always stuck with me until this day. God Bless all!

Joe Dean Cox Other December 25, 2021