Thompson, Bobby Walen
Bobby Walen Thompson, 85, of Troy, passed away on October 6, 2021 at FirstHealth Montgomery Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Troy Wesleyan Church officiated by Rev. Mark Daniel Atkins. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please practice social distancing.
Born September 2, 1936 in Bennettsville, SC, he was the son of the late Zell Walen and Lucy Williams Thompson. Bobby loved sports and played them all in high school. He coached Little League baseball and umpired softball for many years. Bobby was a member of Troy Wesleyan Church, assistant superintendent of Sunday school, taught children's Sunday school class, and was also a board member. Bobby had last worked for Central Lumber in Troy for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Peggy Anne Haywood Thompson of the home; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Thompson Lineberry of Troy; grandchildren, James Walen Lineberry and Weston Lee Lineberry; and sister, Pat Kearns (Don) of Troy. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Mozelle Walters and Shirley Jones.
Memorials may be made to Troy Wesleyan Church, 842 Ophir Avenue, Troy, NC 27371.
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 9, 2021.