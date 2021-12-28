Menu
Bobby Joe Wyrick
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Wyrick, Bobby Joe

October 26, 1936 - December 26, 2021

Bobby J. Wyrick, 85, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021. He was a devoted and loving father to his family. He was a lifetime resident of Guilford County, and was predeceased by his parents, W.G. Wyrick Jr. and Minnie Reynolds Wyrick.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 63 years, Jeanie Arrington Wyrick; daughter, Cindy Bledsoe and husband Marty; son, Greg Wyrick and wife Cheryl; sisters, Nancy Durham and Betty Marley; great-grandchildren, Lilly E. Lyons and Noah Wyrick; and several step-grandchildren and great step-children. The light of his life was his precious great-granddaughter Lilly, as they had a very special bond. Also surviving are many special nieces and nephews.

Bobby was a member of Alamance Presbyterian Church, where he had served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, Sunday School superintendent, and treasurer of Sunday School.

His career included serving as a N.C. Farm Bureau Insurance agent, a lieutenant with the Guilford County Sheriff's department, and several years in the funeral home industry. After retirement, Bobby worked as a Guilford County school bus driver.

Bobby was a Master Mason in the Corinthian Lodge #542. He served several years in the Army National Guard of North Carolina, HQ Co. 30th Infantry Division, and 30th Military Police with a rank of S/Sgt E-6.

He was a graduate and class president of Alamance High School in 1955. He was also in the Beta Club, member of the baseball team, and a school bus driver.

Bobby also was an avid North Carolina Tarheel fan. He enjoyed his many years with the Alamance Little League baseball organization, where he served as both coach and manager of his various teams. He also is a former member of the Lion's Club.

Memorials may be made to Alamance Presbyterian Church–Van Fund at 4000 Presbyterian Road, Greensboro, NC 27406, or to the Masonic Home for Children in Oxford, NC, or to the Shriner's Children Hospital.

Online condolences may be offered at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.

Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel

300 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you as you deal with Bobby's passing. May God wrap his arms around each of you and bring comfort to you.
Carolyn Hayden Welker Davis
Family
December 29, 2021
I worked with Bobby for several years while he was a school bus driver for Southeast Guilford High School. He was a great guy, always dependable, and always wearing his Carolina gear. I know he will be missed and remembered fondly. Dale Osborne
Dale Osborne
December 29, 2021
What a nice obituary describing a full, productive and loving life and family. My sympathies to Mr. Wyrick's family.
Kathryn Duke
December 28, 2021
