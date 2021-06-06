Menu
Bonnie Gale Hubbard Moricle
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC
Moricle, Bonnie Gale Hubbard

April 5, 1950 - June 4, 2021

WHITSETT – Bonnie Gale Hubbard Moricle, 71, left this earthly life on Friday, June 4, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Mt. Bethel Church Cemetery, Summerfield with Pastor Olaf van de Klashorst officiating.

Mrs. Moricle was born on April 5, 1950 in Patrick County, Virginia. She was a member of Mt. Bethel Church where she once served as Deaconess, Trustee and Children's Church Leader. Bonnie enjoyed listening to beach music, as well as shopping, playing golf, reading and walking. She was previously employed with Lorillard Tobacco Company as a computer programmer.

She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel James Hubbard.

Survivors include her husband, Wallace Moricle; mother and step-father, Lucy Mae Hodges Lawson and Willie Ray "Bill" Lawson; children, Kimberly Shabosky (Brian) and Jonathan Edward Moricle (Tandy Royster-Carter); grandchildren, Cole Shabosky and Nicholas Shabosky; brother, James Ralph Hubbard (Glenda) and several special nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and/or Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.

Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net

Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.

127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Colonial Funeral Home
127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC
Jun
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Bethel Church Cemetery
Summerfield, NC
