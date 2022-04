Booker T. Guthrie



Winston-Salem — Booker T. Guthrie, 90, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 12 p.m. at Dreamland Park Baptist Church, 2340 Dunbar St. Viewing will be at Callands Funeral Home, 1405 Yanceyville St., Greensboro today from 1 to 7 p.m.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2022.