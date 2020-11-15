Greensboro — Brandon Jones, 30, died Monday, November 9, 2020. A public visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Hargett Funeral Service, Inc., 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street , Greensboro, NC 27401
Funeral services provided by:
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
GUEST BOOK
10 Entries
Sonya, I’m so sorry to hear about Brandon’s passing. May God continue to bless you and your family in this time of sorrow and you are in my prayers!
Trina Twitty
Family
November 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May the Lord strengthen you and give you peace in the coming days.
Min. Lillie Moore
Friend
November 14, 2020
Praying God give you and family Comfort love you Family.❤❤
Beverly Wadelington
Friend
November 14, 2020
My prayers and condolences to your family
Joyce Morgan Meadows
November 14, 2020
Sonya im praying for yall & I love you'll
David Covington
November 14, 2020
Sonya, I’m so sorry that this day has come for you! No one ever wants to lose their child. You raised him to be a good young man. We thank you for sharing him with us and allowing us to love on him. We will certainly keep you and the family in our thoughts and continued prayers!
The Russom Family (Dexter, Margaret & Ericka)
Ericka Russom
Family
November 14, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family. You are in my prayers.
Mary Shipman-Lindsey
Friend
November 13, 2020
Sending my condolences to the Jones family for the loss of your love one.
Sharon McElrath
Friend
November 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Loria Ruffin
Acquaintance
November 12, 2020
Sonya sorry to hear the passing of your son keeping you and famiy in prayers