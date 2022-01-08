Kellam-Wallace, Brandon Lee Holloway
December 28, 2021 - December 28, 2021
Arrangements will be held privately. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
We will never get to see your precious face
or whisper words to make you feel safe
We will never get to hold you tight
when you can't sleep at night
We will never get to sing to you a sweet lullaby
to calm you down when you cry
We will never get to fall asleep with you in our arms
all bundled in a blanket to keep you warm
We will never get to hear your laugh and giggle
or see you little toes wiggle
There are many things we will never get to do
but the hardest is not being with you
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 8, 2022.