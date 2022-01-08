Kellam-Wallace, Brandon Lee HollowayDecember 28, 2021 - December 28, 2021Arrangements will be held privately. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.We will never get to see your precious faceor whisper words to make you feel safeWe will never get to hold you tightwhen you can't sleep at nightWe will never get to sing to you a sweet lullabyto calm you down when you cryWe will never get to fall asleep with you in our armsall bundled in a blanket to keep you warmWe will never get to hear your laugh and giggleor see you little toes wiggleThere are many things we will never get to dobut the hardest is not being with you