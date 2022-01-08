Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brandon Lee Holloway Kellam-Wallace
Kellam-Wallace, Brandon Lee Holloway

December 28, 2021 - December 28, 2021

Arrangements will be held privately. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.

We will never get to see your precious face

or whisper words to make you feel safe

We will never get to hold you tight

when you can't sleep at night

We will never get to sing to you a sweet lullaby

to calm you down when you cry

We will never get to fall asleep with you in our arms

all bundled in a blanket to keep you warm

We will never get to hear your laugh and giggle

or see you little toes wiggle

There are many things we will never get to do

but the hardest is not being with you

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.