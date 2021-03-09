Becker, Brenda Donathan
Brenda Kay Donathan Becker, 75, a resident of Greensboro, passed away at Beacon Place on Friday, March 5, 2021. She was born June 3, 1945, in Guilford County, the daughter of Wilburn L. and Ruby Pearman Donathan.
Brenda was a graduate of Greensboro Senior High School and worked for many years in the insurance field. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, as well as an avid gardener spending hours every spring tending her flower beds.
Brenda was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, William "Bill" Becker. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Roger Donathan.
She is survived by two sons, William "Ronald" Becker Jr. and wife Sherry of Greensboro, Michael E. Becker and wife Angie of Pleasant Garden; sister, Rebecca D. Glidewell of Julian; brother, Larry Donathan of Greensboro; and three grandchildren, Haley Becker, Amanda Becker and Christopher Becker.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Brenda's memory to The V Foundation for Cancer Research at www.v.org
. or 14600 Weston Pkwy., Cary, NC 27513.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 9, 2021.