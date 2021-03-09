I am so sorry to hear about your losing your mother. Brenda was one of the most beautiful people I have ever met. I worked with her at Oakwood homes for several years and she was always such a sweet and very kind woman. Then fast forward a few years I ran into her out shopping, and was in awe of her leading Bill along with her during his sickness. Then further down the road, I turned around to greet folks at LIFE Community Church where I am a member and there she was again, still the same wonderfully special Brenda, there with some of her family. I feel super blessed to have known her over the years. May you find comfort and peace in knowing about the lives she touched.

Shirley Hanson March 9, 2021