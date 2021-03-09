Menu
Brenda Donathan Becker
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Becker, Brenda Donathan

Brenda Kay Donathan Becker, 75, a resident of Greensboro, passed away at Beacon Place on Friday, March 5, 2021. She was born June 3, 1945, in Guilford County, the daughter of Wilburn L. and Ruby Pearman Donathan.

Brenda was a graduate of Greensboro Senior High School and worked for many years in the insurance field. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, as well as an avid gardener spending hours every spring tending her flower beds.

Brenda was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, William "Bill" Becker. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Roger Donathan.

She is survived by two sons, William "Ronald" Becker Jr. and wife Sherry of Greensboro, Michael E. Becker and wife Angie of Pleasant Garden; sister, Rebecca D. Glidewell of Julian; brother, Larry Donathan of Greensboro; and three grandchildren, Haley Becker, Amanda Becker and Christopher Becker.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Brenda's memory to The V Foundation for Cancer Research at www.v.org. or 14600 Weston Pkwy., Cary, NC 27513.

Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Mar
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Overhead Door
March 9, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your losing your mother. Brenda was one of the most beautiful people I have ever met. I worked with her at Oakwood homes for several years and she was always such a sweet and very kind woman. Then fast forward a few years I ran into her out shopping, and was in awe of her leading Bill along with her during his sickness. Then further down the road, I turned around to greet folks at LIFE Community Church where I am a member and there she was again, still the same wonderfully special Brenda, there with some of her family. I feel super blessed to have known her over the years. May you find comfort and peace in knowing about the lives she touched.
Shirley Hanson
March 9, 2021
