Boyce, Brenda Smith
November 19, 1941 - December 12, 2021
Brenda Smith Boyce passed away unexpectedly at Cone Hospital Sunday December 12, 2021. She was born November 19, 1941, daughter of the late Charles Woodrow Smith and Lessie Matthews Smith. She is survived by her daughter Sara Boyce Wade and son-in-law Charles Todd Wade. Brenda was a lover of life, and the best friend anyone could hope to have. She will be dearly missed. Her faith was very important to her. She loved singing in the choir at Christ United Church, Tabernacle United Methodist Church, and the Choral Society of Greensboro. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1pm January 8, 2021 at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, Pleasant Garden, NC. Memorial donations may be sent to Tabernacle UMC, 5721 Methodist Road Greensboro NC 27406, or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro Beacon Place 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405 where she was an involved volunteer. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.forbisanddick.com
.
Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 19, 2021.