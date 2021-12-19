Menu
Brenda Smith Boyce
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Boyce, Brenda Smith

November 19, 1941 - December 12, 2021

Brenda Smith Boyce passed away unexpectedly at Cone Hospital Sunday December 12, 2021. She was born November 19, 1941, daughter of the late Charles Woodrow Smith and Lessie Matthews Smith. She is survived by her daughter Sara Boyce Wade and son-in-law Charles Todd Wade. Brenda was a lover of life, and the best friend anyone could hope to have. She will be dearly missed. Her faith was very important to her. She loved singing in the choir at Christ United Church, Tabernacle United Methodist Church, and the Choral Society of Greensboro. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1pm January 8, 2021 at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, Pleasant Garden, NC. Memorial donations may be sent to Tabernacle UMC, 5721 Methodist Road Greensboro NC 27406, or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro Beacon Place 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405 where she was an involved volunteer. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.forbisanddick.com.

Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Family.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church
Pleasant Garden, NC
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Brenda for several years and considered her a good friend. I am so very saddened by this news. The world is less one very special person. My condolences to Sara and the family.
Nancy HOLLOWAY
Work
January 9, 2022
Sending our love to Sara, our daughter-in-law and husband, Todd and the family! Brenda was a special lady and will be missed, but never forgotten. She is in Heaven singing for her Savior, Jesus Christ! In Christian love, Don and Pat Wade
Don and Pat Wade
Friend
January 7, 2022
