Brenda L. McDaniel
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
McDaniel, Brenda L.

October 17, 1946 - December 10, 2020

Brenda L. McDaniel, 74, passed away at Green Valley Medical Center in Greensboro on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro. The family will receive friends from 9 until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery.

Born in Rocky Mount, Virginia on October 17, 1946 to the late Bruce and Carrie Laprade, Brenda was of the Baptist faith. She retired from P. Lorillard Tobacco Company after over 30 years of employment. Brenda enjoyed traveling, cooking, spending time with her family and friends, and was an avid Elvis fan. She was a loving and dedicated, girlfriend, mother, grandmother, sister and friend whose kindness and generosity will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her life-partner, Don Lewis; her children, Jack McDaniel and his significant other, Lisa Robertson, Kelly McDaniel, Donna Brannock (Don) and Cynthia White (Danny); brother, Steve Laprade (Leslie); grandson, Josef McDaniel; other extended family and friends; and her four-legged fur babies that she adored.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Guilford County Humane Society, 4525 West Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. The funeral service will be livestreamed through Facebook by going to our website and just following the link on Brenda's webpage.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, mask are required and the family requests everyone to exercise social distancing.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
NC
Dec
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to the family on Brenda´s passing. Cherish your memories. She is at peace.
Faye Reece Bolton
December 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Knowing she's in Heaven is truly a blessing.In the days to come remember all the memories you have made together . They will forever be in your Heart.
Verilea Poole
December 18, 2020
Dear Eddie and Kelly, I am so very sorry at the loss of your Mom. I think that is one of the hardest to deal with. Mom´s are supposed to be invincible. My heart breaks for you both and please know that God is taking care of her now. I will be thinking of you through the coming days and weeks. Remember her with smiles of joy and happiness during this season of birth. Love and miss you both.
Gail Brown Malloy
December 16, 2020
My deepest sympathy is extended to your entire family. I am so sorry for your loss. I am unable to attend any services as I now live in Pennsylvania. If you don´t remember me I am the youngest daughter of Aunt Sis. Or Aunt Myrtle and Uncle Johnie Collins. They will be in heaven to receive Brenda
Peggy Collins Rau
December 16, 2020
