Dear Eddie and Kelly, I am so very sorry at the loss of your Mom. I think that is one of the hardest to deal with. Mom´s are supposed to be invincible. My heart breaks for you both and please know that God is taking care of her now. I will be thinking of you through the coming days and weeks. Remember her with smiles of joy and happiness during this season of birth. Love and miss you both.

Gail Brown Malloy December 16, 2020