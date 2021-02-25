Saunders, Brenda Kay
Brenda Kay Saunders, 78, of Hickory, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at her residence.
Brenda was born on May 25, 1942 in Caldwell County to the late Newland Pitts Saunders and Della Cathleen Puette Saunders. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy Duncan.
Brenda was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Hickory. She was an avid reader and worked with a multiple sclerosis charity in Greensboro for many years. She had a bachelor's degree in mathematics and a master's degree in education from UNC-Greensboro. She dedicated her life to the education of young people, having taught in the Guilford County School System for over 30 years. Brenda was instrumental in coordinating family reunions and gatherings.
Those left to cherish her memory are numerous cousins and extended family members along with some much cherished close friends.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home.
Ms. Saunders will lie in state for 30 minutes prior to the service, from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Burial will follow the service at Blue Ridge Memorial Park in Lenoir.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in Brenda's honor to the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 375 3rd St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.
