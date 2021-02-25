Menu
Brenda Kay Saunders
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home
522 Wilkesboro Blvd Se
Lenoir, NC
Saunders, Brenda Kay

Brenda Kay Saunders, 78, of Hickory, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at her residence.

Brenda was born on May 25, 1942 in Caldwell County to the late Newland Pitts Saunders and Della Cathleen Puette Saunders. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy Duncan.

Brenda was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Hickory. She was an avid reader and worked with a multiple sclerosis charity in Greensboro for many years. She had a bachelor's degree in mathematics and a master's degree in education from UNC-Greensboro. She dedicated her life to the education of young people, having taught in the Guilford County School System for over 30 years. Brenda was instrumental in coordinating family reunions and gatherings.

Those left to cherish her memory are numerous cousins and extended family members along with some much cherished close friends.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home.

Ms. Saunders will lie in state for 30 minutes prior to the service, from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.

Burial will follow the service at Blue Ridge Memorial Park in Lenoir.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in Brenda's honor to the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 375 3rd St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.pendrysfuneralhome.com.

Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brenda Kay Saunders.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Lying in State
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home
522 Wilkesboro Blvd Se, Lenoir, NC
Mar
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home
522 Wilkesboro Blvd Se, Lenoir, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Andrea and l spent wonderful times with Brenda.She filled our brains with her love of math and teaching.we were very blessed to be a part of her life.She will be greatly missed.God speed Brenda.Love always Andrea and Eleanor
Eleanor Mills
February 28, 2021
