Murphy, Brian William
August 30, 1961 - December 9, 2020
Brian William Murphy (Murph), 59, of Browns Summit, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 9, 2020. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ on August 30, 1961 to James Barry Murphy and Maureen (Bryan) Murphy. Brian, known as "Murph" to his friends, graduated from Charlotte Catholic High School. He went on to complete technical training programs to become an electrician.
Brian began his career in South Florida, where he lived and worked for more than 25 years. Since moving back to NC in the early 2000's, Brian worked as a journeyman electrician for local electrical companies. Always a perfectionist, Brian took exceptional pride in his workmanship. Too numerous to count are the younger, less experienced workers for whom Brian became a teacher and a mentor.
Brian had a lifelong fascination with how things worked… lawn mowers, bicycles, radios. Spending his youth taking apart every small appliance and machine he could find, Brian was known for his mechanical skills from a young age.
Though a bright, capable student in all school subjects, Brian excelled at art. He created intricate scenes and figures from modeling clay. He was a creative artist and illustrator, and he also enjoyed working with wood and ceramics. Brian's artistic talents were displayed prominently in his sisters' pinatas for Spanish classes and in their art assignments, and science fair projects.
Brian became an active member of a close-knit, caring community when he began throwing darts. He was quite skilled and got involved in league matches and tournaments. Brian was an excellent cook who enjoyed grilling and hosting friends to cookouts and bonfires. An avid sports fan, Brian was rarely seen without a UNC-Chapel Hill or Boston Red Sox ball cap.
Brian was predeceased by his parents James Barry Murphy and Maureen (Bryan) Murphy, and by his much-loved uncle, Kevin Bryan, only 8 years his senior and more like a big brother. He is survived by two sisters, Kathleen Murphy (Jan Maynard), of Harrisburg, NC, and Theresa Murphy Hancock (Darren Smith) of High Point, NC. Brian is also survived by nephews Tate Hancock (Sara Fragua Sobrino) of Madrid, Spain, and Luke Hancock (Sadie Gosselin) of Wilmington, NC. Additionally, Brian is survived by his dear companion, Colleen, her daughter, Layla, and his beloved fur-babies Pepe and Fooey.
Brian, "Murph", was a proud second-generation Irish American. Big and tall, Brian cut an imposing figure, but he was a gentle, sensitive soul. He was a man of few words who worked hard, lived humbly, and shared generously. Brian will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
to share memories and condolences with the family. When it is again safe to travel and to gather, a celebration of Brian's life will be held in New Jersey. At that time Brian will take his final rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Rahway, NJ, joining his parents and generations of family preceding him in death.
