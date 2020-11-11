Mathews, Brittany



October 12, 1989 - October 31, 2020



Brittany lost her 30-year battle with her many illnesses on the 31st. Brittany will be remembered as a determined soul whose true passion was helping others. If asked, Brittany would routinely say her son Daniel was her proudest accomplishment and it showed. She spent every hour of every day with him and they were truly best friends. Brittany's avid volunteer work included many camps and organizations that focused on children with disabilities, and more importantly those children experiencing life! Brittany is survived by her fiancé Eric Grailer, son Daniel Grailer, parents Marty and Sandra Mathews, loving aunt and second mother Donna Williams, grandparents Robert Wood and Ann Stewart, siblings Darris Mathews and Brian Wood. Service with be held 11/14 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that contributions be made to Daniel's trust fund at NCSECU. Contact Darris for information.



Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home



6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 11, 2020.