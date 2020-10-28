Galloway, Broderick Venture
April 9, 1958 - October 23, 2020
Reidsville - Broderick Venture Galloway departed this life on Friday, October 23, 2020. Survivors are: beloved parents, Jettie W. Galloway and J. W. Galloway, Jr.; sisters and brothers in order, Diane Lane, William Larry Galloway (Melissa), Alvin Galloway, Marvin Galloway (Angie), Quincy Galloway (Lisa G.), Sonya G. Watlington (Lonnell), Christopher Galloway and ArLisa Galloway (William); aunts, Ruth Neal (Tacoma), Elaine (Brooklyn), Odell (Ruffin) and Hallie (Reidsville); special cousins and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence, 1840 Mizpah Church Road. The family visitation will be Friday from 12:30 until 1 p.m. at his residence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests only potted plants. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by all service attendants. Please wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be offered at www.johnsonandsonscare.com
.
Johnson & Sons
115 Holderby Street
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 28, 2020.