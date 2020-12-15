Menu
Bruce E. Bergen
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Bergen, Bruce E.

August 6, 1937 - December 12, 2020

Bruce Edwin Bergen, age 83, passed away peacefully at Summerstone Health and Rehab in Kernersville, NC. He was born in Oneida, NY on August 6, 1937 to the late Edwin Alfred Bergen and Bernice Gaffney Bergen. After earning his master's degree, he held a number of managerial positions over his long-time career with Ciba-Geigy Corporation in the Information Management Systems unit. He also served as director of systems in the Agricultural Division.

Bruce proudly served in the National Guard from 1959 to 1964, earning the rank of lt. captain in artillery. He was happily married to the late Mary Ahdyne Bergen for 53 years until her death in June 2017.

Bruce was a hard worker but was dedicated to his loving family. The love he received from his children and grandchildren was his greatest joy.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Elizabeth Ahdyne Burkhardt, and his son, Bruce Joseph Bergen; grandchildren, Reece Joseph Bergen, Sean Alexander Bergen, Kimberlyn Josie Bergen, Allison Elizabeth Burkhardt, Brianna Jean Burkhardt and great-grandson, Finley Jameson Grant.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the physicians and staff of Summerstone Health and Rehab for the compassionate and loving care shown to our Daddy.

A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church on North Elm Street. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC
Dec
18
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
North Elm Street, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel

