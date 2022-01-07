Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bruce Frederick Bowman
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Bowman, Bruce Frederick

March 23, 1948 - January 1, 2022

Bruce Frederick Bowman left his earthly home on January 1, 2022 at the age of 73. He was born in New Haven, CT, and moved to North Carolina in 1974. Bruce served proudly in the US Air Force in Viet Nam.

In his life Bruce enjoyed music, fishing, gardening, sports and excelled at all. He worked for several years for Lowe's Home Improvement in the garden center.

He is survived by his loving wife, Laurie Ann Pohlman Bowman, daughters Shannon B. Swain (Ryan), and Jennifer L. Alexander (Robert), three grandsons, Sebastian Alexander, Liam Alexander and Dylan Swain; one granddaughter, Meghan Brigham, and one sister Janice Ducaj (Scott).

A memorial service celebrating Bruce's life will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Forbis & Dick Funeral Service N. Elm St. chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. The family requests that COVID-19 protocols be observed and masks be worn. If you so choose, donations may be made to patriotpaws.org.

Forbis and Dick Funeral Service

1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Jan
9
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.