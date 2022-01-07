Bowman, Bruce Frederick
March 23, 1948 - January 1, 2022
Bruce Frederick Bowman left his earthly home on January 1, 2022 at the age of 73. He was born in New Haven, CT, and moved to North Carolina in 1974. Bruce served proudly in the US Air Force in Viet Nam.
In his life Bruce enjoyed music, fishing, gardening, sports and excelled at all. He worked for several years for Lowe's Home Improvement in the garden center.
He is survived by his loving wife, Laurie Ann Pohlman Bowman, daughters Shannon B. Swain (Ryan), and Jennifer L. Alexander (Robert), three grandsons, Sebastian Alexander, Liam Alexander and Dylan Swain; one granddaughter, Meghan Brigham, and one sister Janice Ducaj (Scott).
A memorial service celebrating Bruce's life will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Forbis & Dick Funeral Service N. Elm St. chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. The family requests that COVID-19 protocols be observed and masks be worn. If you so choose, donations may be made to patriotpaws.org
.
Forbis and Dick Funeral Service
1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 7, 2022.