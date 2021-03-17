Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bryce Millard Greeson
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Greeson, Bryce Millard

October 2, 1932 - March 14, 2021

Bryce Millard Greeson, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Beacon Place.

Bryce was a native of Guilford County. He was the son of the late Albert Grady Greeson, Sr. and Iola Poole Greeson. He is preceded in death by his brother, A.G. Greeson, Jr. He leaves his beloved wife of 65 years, Patsy Davis Greeson, his brother Jack William Greeson of Florida, his children: Steve Greeson (wife Mary) of Clemmons, Jane Cato (husband John) of Charlotte, Stanley Greeson (fiancée Alison Falls) of Greensboro, Kim Greeson of Greensboro; grandchildren, Jakob Stevenson, Emily Greeson and Micah Greeson.

Bryce graduated from Alamance High School where he was a star basketball player, bus driver (before he even had a driver's license) and was voted best looking in his senior class. He was honored for never missing a day of school in all 12 years. Most importantly, this is where he met the love of his life, Patsy Davis. After graduation, he served 4 years in the United States Coast Guard. In 1988, he retired as the assistant general manager of Dillard Paper Company, after 32 years of service to follow his dream of living at the coast.

Many will remember Bryce for his love of fishing, playing golf, and the Atlanta Braves. His children will remember him for so much more. The annual family beach trip to Topsail Island in June, after the children got out of school, was a family favorite. This is where he instilled his love of the sound of the ocean, the warm salty air, and the sand and surf to his children. His love for his wife was immeasurable. Because of his health issues, in 2010 he and Pat moved back to Greensboro after living in Morehead City for 22 years. He wanted Pat to be closer to their children in case something happened to him. When Pat went to Clapp's Nursing Center in 2012, his love and devotion to her only increased. He would visit her every day and take her chocolates, magazines and the daily newspaper. When his health started to decline in 2019 and he could no longer drive, his children would take him for visits.

Due to Covid restrictions, he spent the last year missing and worrying about her. When he spoke his last words to his children, he told them they were the best children, how he did everything he knew to raise them right and that he loved them. He told them to tell Pat that he doubled loved her and that she was the best. With his declining health, he waited on this earth as long as he possibly could, waiting for her to die first, so he could finally be with her. "Don't worry, dad, we are going to take care of mom, until you can be with her again."

The family would like to recognize the wonderful care Bryce received from all his dedicated caregivers especially Ms. Gail Gray along with Maura Barber and the staff of AuthoraCare Hospice. And a special thank you to Lori Gerhardt and Danielle Gonzales at CHMG HeartCare.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 20, at Alamance Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m., 4000 Presbyterian Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial gifts to the charity of their choice or AuthoraCare Collective Hospice, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405

Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Greeson family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisandddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Alamance Presbyterian Church Cemetery
4000 Presbyterian Rd, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Dear Jane and family, we are so very sorry for your loss. Wishing you peace and love. Love now!
Lisa Cato and Henry Cato
March 20, 2021
Sarah and Brent Mullis
March 18, 2021
Our sincere sadness and empathy goes to all those whom this wonderful man has left behind. You were all blessed to have such a wonderful family man, loving father and devoted husband for a role model.!! May his sweet soul Rest In Peace..
Jennifer Bogart & Wayland Cato IV
March 18, 2021
I will miss you, but know you are in a better place. To the family I will continue to pray for you during this time. God Bless
Elizabeth
March 17, 2021
Joe, Larisa and Henry A. Cato
March 17, 2021
We will never forget how friendly my Uncle Bryce was toward the entire Greeson family. Our sympathy to Steve, Jane, Stan and Kim. Rest assured... your wonderful Dad is with Jesus and God now. I bet your Uncle A.G. (my Dad) greeted him at Heaven's Gate. Love to all of you and Aunt Pat I guarantee you our Granddaddy and Grandmother Greeson are giving Bryce a big hug! We love y'all Cousin Mark and Cathy Greeson
Mark and Cathy Greeson
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results