It saddens me to learn of Bud's passing. While our textile relationship was complex, I felt we had a mutual respect and most certainly an enduring friendship. We had the opportunity to travel many countries together, trips that were filled with laughter, fine wines, dinners with country presidents and a little business too! I did not know Bud was a Master Gardener, as I am too. I will be planting a tree in his honor. I will miss our "textile gossip" phone calls, but most of all will miss our friendship. God speed my fiend. My sincere best wishes and condolences to Linda and the family.

Peter Hegarty March 22, 2021