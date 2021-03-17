Willis III, Bud William
December 5, 1942 - March 15, 2021
Bud William Willis III, 78, of Pawleys Island, SC, passed away March 15, 2021 after a courageous battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Bud was born in Rutherford County, NC to the late Emily and Bud Willis, Jr. He graduated from Chase High School in 1961. He also graduated from NC State University with a bachelor of science degree in textile technology in 1971.
Bud served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of the Defense Language Institute and was a Korean linguist. He attained the rank of sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1972.
Bud had a long, successful career in the textile industry working for Cone Mills Corporation as executive vice president and member of the board of directors. He also served as president of the Cone Apparel Products Division. Prior to his retirement he also served as president of Tuscarora Yarns, Inc. In these roles, he was able to travel the world.
In his free time, he loved spending quality time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, as well as his loyal cavalier King Charles spaniels. He was a Master Gardener, a genealogy enthusiast, a fan of NC State athletics, and an avid golfer. He had seven holes-in-one in his lifetime. Bud was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Linda Jolley Willis; his son Bud William Willis IV of Cary, NC; his daughter Cynthia Willis Hanes and husband Robert of Raleigh, NC; and three grandchildren, Daniel Gray, Patrick Spencer, and Julia Fontaine Hanes.
In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his sister Rachel Willis Shaffer and brother James Glenn Willis.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the family plans to hold a celebration of life with family and friends in the coming months.
The family would like to thank Dr. David Rizzieri and his team at the Duke Cancer Institute for their amazing and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Services provided by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 17, 2021.