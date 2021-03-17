Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bud William Willis III
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC
Willis III, Bud William

December 5, 1942 - March 15, 2021

Bud William Willis III, 78, of Pawleys Island, SC, passed away March 15, 2021 after a courageous battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Bud was born in Rutherford County, NC to the late Emily and Bud Willis, Jr. He graduated from Chase High School in 1961. He also graduated from NC State University with a bachelor of science degree in textile technology in 1971.

Bud served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of the Defense Language Institute and was a Korean linguist. He attained the rank of sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1972.

Bud had a long, successful career in the textile industry working for Cone Mills Corporation as executive vice president and member of the board of directors. He also served as president of the Cone Apparel Products Division. Prior to his retirement he also served as president of Tuscarora Yarns, Inc. In these roles, he was able to travel the world.

In his free time, he loved spending quality time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, as well as his loyal cavalier King Charles spaniels. He was a Master Gardener, a genealogy enthusiast, a fan of NC State athletics, and an avid golfer. He had seven holes-in-one in his lifetime. Bud was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Linda Jolley Willis; his son Bud William Willis IV of Cary, NC; his daughter Cynthia Willis Hanes and husband Robert of Raleigh, NC; and three grandchildren, Daniel Gray, Patrick Spencer, and Julia Fontaine Hanes.

In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his sister Rachel Willis Shaffer and brother James Glenn Willis.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the family plans to hold a celebration of life with family and friends in the coming months.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Rizzieri and his team at the Duke Cancer Institute for their amazing and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

Services provided by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
It saddens me to learn of Bud's passing. While our textile relationship was complex, I felt we had a mutual respect and most certainly an enduring friendship. We had the opportunity to travel many countries together, trips that were filled with laughter, fine wines, dinners with country presidents and a little business too! I did not know Bud was a Master Gardener, as I am too. I will be planting a tree in his honor. I will miss our "textile gossip" phone calls, but most of all will miss our friendship. God speed my fiend. My sincere best wishes and condolences to Linda and the family.
Peter Hegarty
March 22, 2021
I worked with Bud at Cone Mills. He taught me a great deal. I remember his advice "Always do what you say you are going to do". He showed care for all of the folks who worked with him, particularly those in our manufacturing plants. We sometimes had disagreements on how to manage things, but I always respected him and trusted that whatever he told me was the truth. He is a good soul.
John Bakane
March 19, 2021
We are so sad to hear of Bud's passing. He was such a courageous, wonderful person.
Cathy & Bill Pence
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results