Martin, Buena Hutcherson
July 19, 1926 - October 31, 2020
Buena Hutcherson Martin, age 94. of Eden, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at UNC Rockingham Nursing Center.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. Buena will lie in repose Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home. For those who will not be able to attend, it will be live streamed on Fair Funeral Home's Facebook Live page.
Buena was born on July 19, 1926, in Leaksville to the late George and Myrtle Shropshire Hutcherson. She was a member of Eden Baptist Church. Before and during World War II, she served as an aide at the Old Leaksville Hospital. She retired from the Rockingham County Schools where she served as the cafeteria manager for Stoneville Elementary School and Rockingham County High School. Buena loved cooking, especially for her family. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed working in her flower garden.
She is survived by her sons, Ron Martin and Mark Martin; daughter, Debra Crutchfield; brothers, Henry Clayton Hutcherson and Harold Hutcherson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe B. Martin; a granddaughter, Noel Shook; sisters, Pauline Crowder and Polly Setliff; brother, Otis Hutcherson.
