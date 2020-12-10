My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Bill did so much for the youth in Greensboro for so many years. In 1958 I traveled by train to the Bitsy Grand Tennis Center in Atlanta with Bill and several others to represent Greensboro in a recreational tennis tournament. It was a great experience. Later in life I worked with Bill at the recreation department during several summers. Bill was a good man and great representative for Greensboro. He will be missed by so many that he touched their lives. Sincerely, "Coach " Ron Hartsook

