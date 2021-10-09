Siler, Calvin Kennedy "CK"



January 13, 1929 - October 5, 2021



Mr. Calvin Kennedy "CK" Siler, 92, went home to be with his Lord, Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Clapp's Nursing Center.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church with Dr. Lawrence Clapp officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Family Life Center at the church. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. in Sunset Knolls Cemetery, Ramseur, NC.



CK was born January 13, 1929 to the late Wade Hampton and Annie Christine Bradshaw Siler. He graduated from Elon College in 1954. His college career was interrupted by serving in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, where he received a Purple Heart and 2 Bronze Stars. He was a member of First Christian Church of Ramseur but attended South Elm Street Baptist Church in later years. Coach Siler retired from Sumner/Southern Guilford High School.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Lee Burgess Siler; stepmother, Nell Jones Siler; 3 sisters, Christine Usher, Beryl Beal and Amey Elizabeth Siler; and a brother, Winfred "Wink" Siler.



Survivors include his two daughters, Pam Brown (Renay) and Sandy Terrell (Jay); four grandchildren, Darryl Brown (Stacy), Eric Brown (Alicia), Calvin Brown (Brittany), and Lindsay Carson (Derek); eight great-grandchildren, Gracie Brown, Tyler Brown, Kailey Brown, Kennedy Brown, Camden Brown, Easton Brown, Siler Carson and Hallie Carson; a sister, Mary Alice Hancock; 2 brothers, Henry Siler and Wayne Siler; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorial contributions may be made to South Elm Street Baptist Church Missions Fund, 4212 South Elm-Eugene Street, Greensboro, NC 27406.



The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to all of the staff at Clapp's Nursing Center and to Authoracare Collective, for all of their care and concern during CK's illness.



George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Siler family with funeral arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 9, 2021.