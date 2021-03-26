Brown, Carl Eugene



November 28, 1930 - March 24, 2021



Mr. Carl Eugene Brown, 90, of Eden, passed away on March 24, 2021 at the Gibson House of Rockingham County.



A private service for the family will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with full military honors conducted by the Rockingham Co. Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may pay their respects at Boone & Cooke Funeral Home from 3 until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 and 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021.



Mr. Brown was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on November 28, 1930, a son of Bryan Brown and Zell Brown, both deceased. He was the owner and operator of Brown Charters, Inc. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was an elder and faithful member of Central Christian Church. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mae Johnson Brown.



He is survived by his son, James Carl Brown and Kathy of Stoneville; his daughters, Brenda Saunders and husband Frank, Betty Martin and husband Gary and Vicki Underwood and husband Tommy, all of Eden; his eight grandchildren, his thirteen great-grandchildren and his special canine companion, Jackie.



The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to his caregivers at Hospice of Rockingham County.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Central Christian Church, 233 East Stadium Drive, Eden, NC 27288.



Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home



Eden, NC



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 26, 2021.