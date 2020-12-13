Menu
Carl Dew Curry
1935 - 2020
Carl Dew Curry

1935 - 2020

Carl Dew Curry passed away early Thursday morning, December 10, 2020. His wife of 63 years, Meredith was by his side.

A private graveside service was held on December 11, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Carl was born on April 18, 1935, in Uniontown, Kentucky. He served our country in the United States Air Force and went on to excel in several careers over the years, including realtor, CFP, and Senior Adviser.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Meredith Starnes Curry, his daughters Marilyn Catherine (Stacy), Meredith Leigh (Mark); Grandchildren Darlene, Lauren, Randall and Allen; and six great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to AuthoraCare Collective (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro), 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to the Humane Society of the Piedmont, 4527 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27409.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2020.
Russell, Darlene and children.
December 8, 2021
I had the privilege of meeting Carl a few years ago. Our family went to downtown Greenville: the falls, the downtown coffee houses. He was so much fun, I remember. Thank you, Cousins, for getting together!
Lee Robert
December 13, 2020
Sorry to hear the passing of Uncle Carl. I have many great memories of him and Aunt Meredith. Uncle Carl was a man who one of my favorites people.
Mike Jenne
December 13, 2020
Granddaddy you were so special to me and always will be. I know there are so many memories I could talk about but me and you know all about them. You will be remembered as a true gentleman. They don´t make men like you anymore. I love you so much. Love always. "Your Dar"
Darlene Sampson
December 13, 2020
