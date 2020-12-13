Curry, Carl Dew1935 - 2020Carl Dew Curry passed away early Thursday morning, December 10, 2020. His wife of 63 years, Meredith was by his side.A private graveside service was held on December 11, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery.Carl was born on April 18, 1935, in Uniontown, Kentucky. He served our country in the United States Air Force and went on to excel in several careers over the years, including realtor, CFP, and Senior Adviser.He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Meredith Starnes Curry, his daughters Marilyn Catherine (Stacy), Meredith Leigh (Mark); Grandchildren Darlene, Lauren, Randall and Allen; and six great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to AuthoraCare Collective (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro), 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to the Humane Society of the Piedmont, 4527 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27409.