Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carl L. "Jake" Hundley Jr.
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road
Eden, NC
Hundley, Jr., Carl L. "Jake"

February 14, 1959 - December 13, 2021

Carl L. Hundley, Jr., "Jake," 62, of Stoneville, NC, passed away on Monday, December 13, at his home.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 17, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel in Eden with burial to follow at Stoneville City Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Fair Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 16. Family will be receiving friends at other times at the home.

Jake was born February 14, 1959, in Gastonia, North Carolina, to the late Carl Leonard Hundley, Sr. and Hilda Davis Hundley. He is a graduate of Stoneville High School class of 1977. Jake worked for many years building his business as the owner of Hundley's in Stoneville. He was a former fire chief and retired Stoneville firefighter. He enjoyed his Friday Social, deejaying, and time at the beach. He loved shag dancing with his wife, Tina. Jake never met a stranger and was an icon of the community. His time was best spent with his family and his extended circle of friends. Jake's greatest accomplishment was being a father and never missing a special moment of his daughter, Parker's, life. Jake was a true servant of the Lord and to his community.

Jake is survived by his loving wife, Tina Edwards Hundley; daughter Parker Hundley Guajardo (Antonio); brother, Chuck Hundley (Lisa); sister, Mary Ann Whitten (Larry); sister, Claudia Hundley; brother-in-law, Mike Kasten; in-laws John and Pat Edwards, Lesa and BJ Price, Dean Edwards; niece, Kim Kallam (Dustin) with great-nephew Hunter Kallam; nephew, Mason Hundley; nephew, Grant Hundley; nephew, Alex Whitten (Lauren) with great-nieces Quinn and Ellis; nephew, Drew Whitten (Stephanie); niece, Megan Jones; niece, Briana Jones; nephews, Madison and Patrick Price.

In addition to his parents, Jake was preceded in death by his sisters, Carla Kasten and Ellen Hundley.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.

Fair Funeral Home

P.O. Box 337, Eden, NC 27289
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road, Eden, NC
Dec
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road, Eden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Fair Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fair Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Tina, Parker and Chuck, I am so sorry to hear about Jake. He was a great brother, husband and father. Every time I saw him he had a huge smile on his face! I know he will be missed by everyone that knew him. I will always remember sitting and talking with him at the McMichael Volleyball games. He had a great sense of humor and every time I hear the word volleyball, I think of him!
Steve Tosto
Friend
December 22, 2021
Tina you are in my prayers daily. I honestly feel your loss and pain. Love you always.
Teresa Wilson
Friend
December 15, 2021
Remembering the days when you and Ellen delivered the meats to 220 restaurant, happy days
Margie Vernon
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results