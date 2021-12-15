Tina, Parker and Chuck, I am so sorry to hear about Jake. He was a great brother, husband and father. Every time I saw him he had a huge smile on his face! I know he will be missed by everyone that knew him. I will always remember sitting and talking with him at the McMichael Volleyball games. He had a great sense of humor and every time I hear the word volleyball, I think of him!

Steve Tosto Friend December 22, 2021