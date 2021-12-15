Hundley, Jr., Carl L. "Jake"
February 14, 1959 - December 13, 2021
Carl L. Hundley, Jr., "Jake," 62, of Stoneville, NC, passed away on Monday, December 13, at his home.
A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 17, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel in Eden with burial to follow at Stoneville City Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Fair Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 16. Family will be receiving friends at other times at the home.
Jake was born February 14, 1959, in Gastonia, North Carolina, to the late Carl Leonard Hundley, Sr. and Hilda Davis Hundley. He is a graduate of Stoneville High School class of 1977. Jake worked for many years building his business as the owner of Hundley's in Stoneville. He was a former fire chief and retired Stoneville firefighter. He enjoyed his Friday Social, deejaying, and time at the beach. He loved shag dancing with his wife, Tina. Jake never met a stranger and was an icon of the community. His time was best spent with his family and his extended circle of friends. Jake's greatest accomplishment was being a father and never missing a special moment of his daughter, Parker's, life. Jake was a true servant of the Lord and to his community.
Jake is survived by his loving wife, Tina Edwards Hundley; daughter Parker Hundley Guajardo (Antonio); brother, Chuck Hundley (Lisa); sister, Mary Ann Whitten (Larry); sister, Claudia Hundley; brother-in-law, Mike Kasten; in-laws John and Pat Edwards, Lesa and BJ Price, Dean Edwards; niece, Kim Kallam (Dustin) with great-nephew Hunter Kallam; nephew, Mason Hundley; nephew, Grant Hundley; nephew, Alex Whitten (Lauren) with great-nieces Quinn and Ellis; nephew, Drew Whitten (Stephanie); niece, Megan Jones; niece, Briana Jones; nephews, Madison and Patrick Price.
In addition to his parents, Jake was preceded in death by his sisters, Carla Kasten and Ellen Hundley.
