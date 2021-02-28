Menu
Carl "Teddy" Johnston
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC
Johnston, Carl "Teddy"

January 25, 1957 - February 25, 2021

Carl "Teddy" Theodore Johnston, 64, formerly of Elmira Street, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Alamance County on January 25, 1957 to the late Carl Herman Theodore Johnston and Minnie Leola Woods Johnston, and was married to Lisa Harrison Johnston of 30 years of the home.

Teddy retired from Winn Dixie after 31 years and finished his career working for CVS. He enjoyed fishing, boating and camping at Lake Gaston, and he mostly loved spending time with his family.

Survivors other than his wife, Lisa Johnston include his daughters, Brynn (Chris) Jones, Erynn (Brad) Yoder, Kristy (Nick) Spencer and Mary Johnston; grandchildren, Swayze Yoder, Owen Jones, Sawyer Yoder, Kason Spencer, Kennedy Spencer, Bode Jones and Gabriella Marshall; a brother, Michael "Mike" Johnston; his sister, Kathy Johnston (Terry) Dillard; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Johnston.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Bennie Smith with the burial to follow at Alamance Memorial Park. The service will be live streamed. Teddy will be available for viewing from 11am to 5pm Monday and on Tuesday from 12:30pm to 1:45pm prior to the service at the funeral home. The family will be at there new residence in Burlington.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice Home, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215. You may send condolences and watch the service at www.lowefuneralhome.com.

Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory

2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC
Mar
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home Chapel
2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy
Michael Madren
Friend
March 2, 2021
Teddy was such a good person! Loved his family, fun to work with. Lisa, I will keep you and all the family in my prayers. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sheena
Friend
March 1, 2021
Sending love and prayers .
Susan
Friend
February 28, 2021
Teddy was a good guy, I always liked
and admired him.
Bill Brown
Friend
February 28, 2021
Mr Johnston was my first boss. He was a good man and a hard worker. I’m glad to have known him.
Patricia Hanes
Coworker
February 28, 2021
