Carl Lindsey Knight
1957 - 2022
Knight, Carl Lindsey

November 28, 1957 - March 25, 2022

Carl Lindsey Knight, 65 years old, of the Midway community in Reidsville, NC, passed away on March 25, after a four-year battle with cancer. Lindsey loved to go fishing and care for his cats. He spent most of his life farming and woodworking. He is survived by his brother Gary (Linda) Knight of Burlington, a sister Teresa Nichols, and a very special cousin Toby of Anderson, SC. He was preceded in death by his father Carl Knight, his mother Eyvonne Hill, his brother Roy Nichols, and his sister Annette Nichols. There will be a graveside service on March 30 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Bethel Church in Summerfield, NC.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Bethel Church
Summerfield, NC
