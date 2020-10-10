Harvey, Carla SueAugust 18, 1961 - October 6, 2020Carla Sue Harvey transitioned to her eternal rest on October 6, 2020. There will be Memorial Service to honor Carla at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel. Carla was born in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 1961. She also grew up in Greensboro, graduating from Page High School in 1979. Carla was blessed to be surrounded by a large, extended family lineage, supported by great love from grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins from both of her parents' families.Growing up, Carla was also nurtured by a warm and generous network of her parents' closest friends, integrating their children into the Hatley family activities, enjoying weekend water skiing trips to High Rock Lake in addition to vacations at the NC/SC beaches. Carla was an accomplished student in high school, a member of Phi Beta Kappa and the National Honor Society, graduating in the top 5% of her class. She even found time to be a cheerleader and drive a school bus!Upon graduating from Page, Carla applied her drive, ambition, and academic talents to her ultimate professional goal of working in the medicine/healthcare profession. She earned multiple scholarships and attended Peace College, UNC-CH and then graduated summa cum laude from UNC-Greensboro in 1989. She then focused her professional development within the medicine/healthcare industries, first working with Abbott Labs as a monitoring equipment sales representative. She then landed her dream position as pharmaceutical hospital specialist for Merck & Co.Her career at Merck evolved and developed within multiple Merck affiliates, with assignments in lucrative sales opportunities across multiple geographic areas of the US (Denver, CO, Columbia, MO and Hickory, NC). Carla was a voracious reader of professional and personal literature, incorporating key concepts that defined her adult life. She often quipped: " Go with your strengths, develop your resources and always surround yourself with successful, talented people".That she did, integrating and involving her neighbors and professional colleagues into her personal life. Carla loved to learn her friends' secret/special meal recipes and pursued her personal passions for investing and internal design by surrounding herself with talented friends in those fields. She hosted dinners and wall-hanging/design parties, getting several rooms finished with their talents! One of her Merck colleagues loved to boast and promote Carla as that "petite Carolina girl, a dynamic force of nature."Four years into her career, Carla began to pour her passions into planning and preparing for a family. Back in 1987, Carla had met her future husband (Reid Harvey), and during their courtship he once scribbled on a notepad "What do you want most in life?" To which Carla wrote back "Four or five kids, I want a large family." So, true to her limitless energy, passion, discipline, research, planning and drive, Carla was blessed with five beautiful daughters over the space of six years (Hayes, Tess, Olivia, Garland, Conner).Carla designed and built her family home in Summerfield, and always boasted and expressed her great pride in her beautiful children, reminding them that wherever they are, wherever they go and no matter how long they might be separated, that her constant and abiding love would always be with them, and that the best part of her will always be in them.Carla was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Ethel and W T Fulp, (Stokesdale, NC) and her paternal grandmother, Mamie Hatley (Kinston, NC). Carla is survived by her parents, Margie F. Hatley (Greensboro), and Carl Hatley (wife Gail, Oak Island, NC) and her daughters: Hayes Sterling Harvey, Tess Chandler Harvey, Olivia Mason Harvey, Garland Prescott Harvey, and Conner Daubren Harvey). In lieu of flowers, please consider generous donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.Forbis and Dick North Elm Street1118 North Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401