Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carlton Allen Austin
1971 - 2020
BORN
1971
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC
Austin, Carlton Allen

May 8, 1971 - December 6, 2020

Carlton Allen Austin, age 49, of Stokesdale, passed away December 6, 2020 at his home.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date for the family only.

Carlton was born in Reidsville, NC on May 8, 1971 to Roy Carlton Austin and Peggy Kallam Austin. He worked for West Rock as a project manager and was a lifelong member of Woodbine Baptist Church.

Mr. Austin is survived by his soulmate and wife of 25 years, Melody R. Austin of the home, daughter, Hailee E. Austin of the home; parents, Roy C. and Peggy K. Austin of North Myrtle Beach, SC and one sister, Dawn A. Lee of Oak Ridge, NC.

His only nephew, James "Austin" Lee, was his best buddy and they enjoyed the golf course with Allen's father. Allen was a loving husband, worked very hard at everything he ever did, and his family was his first priority always. His friends loved his sense of humor and his secret talents behind the karaoke mic. Our hearts are broken but rejoice that he is now in his heavenly body with our Lord.

Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.

127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My precious nephew Allen, gone to soon .Forever will miss you. So kind, So sweet. Rest in the arms of your loving God . I love youAllen
Jean kendrick
December 15, 2020
So so sorry for your loss. We are praying for you all daily.
Sharon Kallam Purcell
Family
December 12, 2020
Melody and Hailee, I´m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Tia Hyre
December 12, 2020
My prayers are with both of you,Mrs. Austin and Hailey during this difficult time. Know that you both will be in GOD'S hands to guide you through all of this.Love to the both of you,Kathy Moore
Kathy A Moore
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results