Austin, Carlton Allen
May 8, 1971 - December 6, 2020
Carlton Allen Austin, age 49, of Stokesdale, passed away December 6, 2020 at his home.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date for the family only.
Carlton was born in Reidsville, NC on May 8, 1971 to Roy Carlton Austin and Peggy Kallam Austin. He worked for West Rock as a project manager and was a lifelong member of Woodbine Baptist Church.
Mr. Austin is survived by his soulmate and wife of 25 years, Melody R. Austin of the home, daughter, Hailee E. Austin of the home; parents, Roy C. and Peggy K. Austin of North Myrtle Beach, SC and one sister, Dawn A. Lee of Oak Ridge, NC.
His only nephew, James "Austin" Lee, was his best buddy and they enjoyed the golf course with Allen's father. Allen was a loving husband, worked very hard at everything he ever did, and his family was his first priority always. His friends loved his sense of humor and his secret talents behind the karaoke mic. Our hearts are broken but rejoice that he is now in his heavenly body with our Lord.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 10, 2020.