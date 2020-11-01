Wood, Carmen Iturralde
1935 - 2020
Carmen Iturralde Wood passed away on October 29, 2020 at Pennybyrn after her health declined due to dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 PM, Saturday, November 7 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel. The gathering will begin with a prayer service at 2 PM.
Carmen was born in La Paz, Bolivia, a city located approximately 12,000 feet up in the Andes Mountains. During the 1950's, a left-wing government took over the country and started making reforms and confiscating real estate which led her family to the decision to immigrate to New York in 1955 to start a new life.
Carmen met her neighbor and the love of her life, Bob Wood, in Elmherst, NY where they married in 1971 before moving to Morris Plains, New Jersey. She attended the College of St. Elizabeth in Convent Station, NJ and graduated in 1984 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Carmen was a member of AAUW (American Association of University Women) and a faithful and active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church since 1997. While living in the New York and New Jersey area Carmen held various position with three different Fortune 500 Companies. Bob and Carmen along with her mother, the late, Alice Iturralde, moved from New Jersey to Greensboro in 1997 and made their homes at Pennybyrn where they forged several new friendships. She will be remembered as a poised and charming woman with a bright smile and always willing to help. Volunteering, traveling, reading and exercise kept her young in mind and spirit.
She is preceded in death by her parents, August Iturralde Chinel and Alicia Iturralde and her brother, Fr. Augusto Iturralde, SJ. She leaves behind her husband, Bob Wood; sister, Gloria Kanala of VA and brother, Ramiro Iturralde of MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennybyrn, 109 Penny Road, High Point, NC 27260. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.