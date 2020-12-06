Newton, Carol Canady
July 29, 1936 - November 25, 2020
Greensboro
Carol Canady Newton passed away on November 25th, 2020 at the Carriage House Memory Center.
Carol was born in Parkton, NC on July 29, 1936. She was the daughter of Julian C. Canady and stepmother, Katherine Canady. Her biological mother, Blanche, passed away when Carol was seven years old. She attended High Smith Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated in three years and received her Registered Nursing Degree in 1956. In addition to working as a Staff Nurse, she taught nursing at Richmond Memorial Hospital in Richmond, VA. She also worked in the operating room assisting with eye surgery and open-heart surgery at Moses Cone Hospital.
Carol's affinity for taking care of others extended far past her career as a nurse. She was affectionately known by family, friends, and neighbors as "Nurse Newton" because of her fondness for providing kindness, comfort and compassion to all those whose lives she touched. She had a knack for making everyone feel special and cherished. Carol also had a love of fashion, was always impeccably dressed and was described by many as having southern charm, elegance and grace.
One of her other great passions in life centered around American Saddlebred Show Horses. She rode from an early age at her dad, JC Canady's stables. She loved attending the annual World Championship Saddlebred Horseshow in Louisville, KY. She and her husband Heck were fortunate enough to own two World Grand Champion and Reserve World Champion horses.
She is survived by her loving husband, Hector "Heck" C. Newton III: their two daughters, Stephanie Spencer of Charlotte and Sharon Doby and her husband Brian of Whitsett. She treasured her three precious grandchildren Dylan Spencer, Kylie Spencer, and Alexis Doby, who brought much joy to her life. She cheered on her grandchildren at many sporting events and took great joy in putting on tea parties with her granddaughters.
Carol's family would like to extend their appreciation to the entire Land's End community for the love and support they've shown Heck and Carol with a special thank you to Lillian Truitt and Becky Koontz.
At this time, no memorial service will be held due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
