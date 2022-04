Carol Underwood Childrey



Reidsville — Carol Underwood Childrey, 68, died Saturday, April 9, 2022. A graveside memorial service will be held by the family at 3:00PM Thursday, April 14, 2022 in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Childrey family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 11, 2022.