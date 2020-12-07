Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carol McGoldrick Baldwin
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Baldwin, Carol McGoldrick

December 2, 1938 - December 2, 2020

Carol Baldwin, née McGoldrick, born December 2, 1938, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In her youth, Carol studied at Transfiguration of Our Lord and West Catholic Girls' High School, both in West Philadelphia, and then continued her education with courses at Villanova University. She spent summers as a lifeguard at the Sherwood Recreation Center where she met her husband, Jim Baldwin. After their wedding in 1959, Carol worked as a teacher in Baltimore until giving birth to the first of their 7 children. For all Jim's ambition and career growth, Carol provided an anchor of stability and nurturing for their large family as they moved to Greensboro, North Carolina in 1970 and then back to Philadelphia in 1985. As a wife and mother, she was the image of selflessness and humor. In her free moments, she harbored a lifelong love of tennis and spent many afternoons on the court. During her later years, Carol devoted herself to televised matches and never missed the U.S. Open on Labor Day. She was a phenomenal grandmother to 18 children for whom she always stocked the pantry with favorite snacks. She never faltered in her piety, nor her commitment to treat others with loving kindness. She was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Coleen; and her brother, Robert. She is survived by 6 children, Erin, Kelly, Kerry, Courtney, Martin, and Tim; siblings, James, Allie, Thomas, Lois, and Daniel; her 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Baldi Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
To the Baldwin and McGoldrick families,

I send my deepest sympathies to you. Our family lived next door to the McGoldricks on 55th street in West Phila from 1952 to 1959 (when we moved to NJ) and knew Carol and her siblings well. We also went to Transfiguration of our Lord School and spent a lot of great days at the Sherwood Recreation Center pool and fields just across the street from us. It was a great time to live there and especially with such great neighbors.

Although I haven’t seen the McGoldricks for many years, I remember them as a fine family and especially Carol who was always so nice to us slightly younger kids.

I’m not surprised to see that her life was one well lived and full of giving, loving and smiling.

“Well done, good and faithful servant”. May you rest in peace.
William R. (Bill) Kelly
Neighbor
December 7, 2020