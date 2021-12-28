Carol Dawn DeHart Sturgill
Eden — Carol Dawn DeHart Sturgill, 79, of Eden, NC, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at UNC Rockingham Hospital in Eden.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home in Eden, NC.
Carol was born on December 15, 1942, to the late Dewey E. DeHart and Eylos Washburn DeHart. She was a member of Elliott Memorial Church in Eden. Carol worked as a CNA for several nursing homes around Rockingham County throughout her career. She was loved by her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kimberly Lynn Sturgill Pickering of Eden, NC, Melanie Hope Sturgill of Bassett, VA; grandchildren, Joshua Rickman, Sandra Williams, Chris Sturgill; great-grandchildren, JoJo Sturgill, Ava Sturgill, Madelyn Sturgill; sisters, Dixie Price of Martinsville, VA, Susan Howell of Eden, NC, Sandy Rorrer of Ridgeway, VA; brother, Sherman DeHart of Eden, NC.
In addition to her parents, Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Alfred Sturgill; son, Shane Alfred Sturgill; grandson, Jonathan Sturgill; sister, Judy Wilson.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.