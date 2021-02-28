Mrs. Carol Layne Tidwell, 78, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at her residence, after a lengthy illness.
Carol was born September 5, 1942 in Lynchburg, VA to the late Oscar Marvin Layne, Sr. and Christine Blanks Layne. She was a Registered Nurse and retired from Moses Cone Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital. She was a member of Pleasant Garden Baptist Church and was a loving wife, mother grandmother and great grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Nathan P. Tidwell; son, Michael S. Brayshaw; step sons, Joe Edward Tidwell (Candy) and Robert William Tidwell (Jessica); 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hamil Kerr Parkinson's Foundation, 1804 Guilford College Road, Jamestown, NC 27282.
George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Tidwell family with funeral arrangements.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by George Brothers Funeral Service.
7 Entries
Nathan and family - We know she was a treasure and will be sorely missed. Please accept our condolences. Richard and Marlis Wilcox
Richard and Marlis
March 9, 2021
My condolences to the family. I worked with Carol for many years at Cone. She was an awesome nurse.
Davine Allen
March 3, 2021
Sorry for your loss Nat
tom nevins
March 1, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Carol and I worked together for many years at Moses Cone Hospital.
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Kathy Davis
March 1, 2021
I had the pleasure of caring for Carol for almost a year. She was a beautiful lady who loved to laugh. Her husband Nathan was her biggest supporter and loved her with all his heart. She had a wonderful family and friends that made her life complete. May God give them comfort and peace during this difficult time.
Diana Shepherd
February 28, 2021
So impacted by your passing. So many great memories of our friendship during our "nursing careers". I will forever remember all your kindness and insight. As we both know "eternity is only a breath away." We will meet again. Love to your family.
Linda
February 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss of dear Carol. May God grant you comfort and peace in the coming days.
Martha Williams
PGBC