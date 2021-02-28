Tidwell, Carol Layne



September 5, 1942 - February 24, 2021



Mrs. Carol Layne Tidwell, 78, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at her residence, after a lengthy illness.



Carol was born September 5, 1942 in Lynchburg, VA to the late Oscar Marvin Layne, Sr. and Christine Blanks Layne. She was a Registered Nurse and retired from Moses Cone Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital. She was a member of Pleasant Garden Baptist Church and was a loving wife, mother grandmother and great grandmother.



Survivors include her husband, Nathan P. Tidwell; son, Michael S. Brayshaw; step sons, Joe Edward Tidwell (Candy) and Robert William Tidwell (Jessica); 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.



The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hamil Kerr Parkinson's Foundation, 1804 Guilford College Road, Jamestown, NC 27282.



George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Tidwell family with funeral arrangements.



George Brothers Funeral Service



803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.