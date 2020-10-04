Howard, Carole Kindle



June 1, 1946 - May 19, 2020



"I woke up this morning with the Holy Ghost, I didn't have no doubts…"



In the words of one of her favorite Gospel songs, Carole Kindle Howard, an Early Childhood educator, ordained African Methodist Episcopal minister and devoted servant of Christ, was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.



A dynamic and multi-talented woman cherished by a large circle of extended family, friends and colleagues, Carole was born on June 1,1946 in Jamaica, Queens, New York. She was the beloved daughter known as "Princess" to her deceased parents, Mrs. Sammye Mae Kindle Greene, Mr. Frank Louis Greene,Sr., and brother, Frank Greene, Jr.



She completed her undergraduate studies at Hofstra University, a Master's degree in Education from Bank Street College of Education and, later, another Master's degree in Theology from North Carolina Theological Seminary. She worked thirty-five years as an Early Childhood educator and Educational Consultant in public and private schools in NY and North Carolina.



As a young girl, Carole displayed an early talent and passion for creative arts that enriched her throughout life. A recipient of many awards as a teen for oratory, acting, dancing and singing, she blossomed into adulthood as an actress and performer during the burgeoning Black Arts Movement in New York during the 1960s and early 70's. Later, Carole founded the Black Renaissance Repertory Company, a theatre arts organization in New York. It is here that Carole met her future husband, lead African drummer for the company, Karim aka Duncan Gilbert Braithwaite. They later married and raised three children - Kira, Keturah and Karim - with a commitment to Afrocentrism, justice and spiritual faith.



A protege of visionary puppeteer, Jim Henson of Children's Television Workshop, and John Stanford Education Hero, Sunna Rasch of Periwinkle National Theatre, Carole toured, extensively, as a performer and young puppeteer in hundreds of libraries, festivals, schools and theaters throughout the Northeast. She became committed to the transformative power of puppetry and arts for education and empowerment of people, especially young people. As she grew in faith, she was called to the Ministry and became an ordained A.M.E. minister.



Later, she fulfilled her lifelong dream to go home to her ancestral roots in the South. She lived in Greensboro and High Point, North Carolina for over 25 years, and, later, the hills of Tennessee. Carole served as a pastor on the ministerial staff of several faith communities and left to form Faith Walk Ministry, a mission beyond the sanctuary to more fully incorporate her use of Puppetry, Evangelistic Arts and Christian Storytelling to share God's Word and message of love.



After a three week diagnosis of terminal breast cancer, Carole went on to live three additional years through a combination of…in her words…"God's grace and grit." She moved to Southern California to be closer to her family and made many happy memories with them. As a resident at Brookdale North Tarzana, an assisted living facility, she made many friends. A genealogical enthusiast in the final years of her life, she began to focus upon an "ethical will" in the form of numerous writings designed to leave those she loved much more than material inheritance but a blueprint of her spiritual development.



In accordance with her wishes, Carole Kindle Howard's remains will be laid to rest in a family memorial plot with her beloved parents and brother at Inglewood Park Cemetery in Inglewood, California. She is survived by her children, Kira Arne' Powell-Verica, Keturah Monroe, and Karim Braithwaite; son in law, Tom Verica; grandchildren, Kamau Monroe, Safir Monroe, Dante Verica and Ciana Mae Verica and a loving circle of family and friends.



SoCal Cremations

