Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carole Knotts Kirby
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Kirby, Carole Knotts

June 5, 1943 - June 13, 2021

Carole Knotts Kirby, age 78, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2021.

Born June 5, 1943 in Charlotte, NC to Lillian Tibby (Dooley) Knotts and Clark Lewis Knotts, Carole was a graduate of East Charlotte High School and was president of the first graduating class of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (formerly Woman's College), where she earned both her bachelor's and master's degree in education.

She was married to her husband, Marion Kirby, for 56 years, and avidly supported his career as a high school and college football coach and athletic director. She very seldom missed a game.

She was ardent in her Christian faith and looked forward to this day with great hope.

Carole is survived by her devoted husband, Marion, of Greensboro; her son, Mark (Christin) Kirby of Raleigh, NC; her daughter, Kelly Kirby of Chapel Hill, NC; her sisters, Barbara Hammond and Sally Hammond, both of Greensboro, NC; and her grandchildren, Oakley, Charlie, Coleman and Sally Kirby of Raleigh. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private memorial service will be held for the family at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service, 1118 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.

Flowers may be sent to the family at 50400 Governors Drive, Chapel Hill, NC, 27517. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Presbyterian Church, 2383 Burch Bridge Road, Burlington, NC 27217 or Piedmont Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 996, Burlington, NC 27216.

Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Mark and Kelly, my husband, Mark was Marion's cousin. It was like old home time when they got together and many times I got to share in the ups and downs of the life of each. I keep all of you in my prayers. I am especially grateful for the lives your mom and dad have touched and made better just by being who they are. Peace.
Willie Johnson
June 26, 2021
She was such a lovely lady! Hugs all around!
Megan Hunsinger
June 21, 2021
Dear Mark, I understand the many years of rich, yet, heartbreaking struggles it has been. My prayer is for God's presence to surround you during this time. We all love you and hold a special place in our hearts for you. Sue
Sue Scoggins
Friend
June 17, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss
Ann Brooks
School
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results