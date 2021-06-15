Kirby, Carole Knotts
June 5, 1943 - June 13, 2021
Carole Knotts Kirby, age 78, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2021.
Born June 5, 1943 in Charlotte, NC to Lillian Tibby (Dooley) Knotts and Clark Lewis Knotts, Carole was a graduate of East Charlotte High School and was president of the first graduating class of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (formerly Woman's College), where she earned both her bachelor's and master's degree in education.
She was married to her husband, Marion Kirby, for 56 years, and avidly supported his career as a high school and college football coach and athletic director. She very seldom missed a game.
She was ardent in her Christian faith and looked forward to this day with great hope.
Carole is survived by her devoted husband, Marion, of Greensboro; her son, Mark (Christin) Kirby of Raleigh, NC; her daughter, Kelly Kirby of Chapel Hill, NC; her sisters, Barbara Hammond and Sally Hammond, both of Greensboro, NC; and her grandchildren, Oakley, Charlie, Coleman and Sally Kirby of Raleigh. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private memorial service will be held for the family at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service, 1118 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.
Flowers may be sent to the family at 50400 Governors Drive, Chapel Hill, NC, 27517. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Presbyterian Church, 2383 Burch Bridge Road, Burlington, NC 27217 or Piedmont Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 996, Burlington, NC 27216.
Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 15, 2021.