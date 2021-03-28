Salter, Carole Webb
September 1, 1936 - February 6, 2021
Jamestown-Carole Webb Salter, 84 left this temporary life to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 6th, 2021. Carole was born in Jemison, AL to the late Paul Webb and Ila Ellison Webb. Her brother Bobby Webb also preceded her in death. She is survived by brother "Bud" Webb of Nashville, TN; sisters Ann Gilliland of Billingsley, AL and Linda Jones of Millville, AL.
Carole was a faithful member of the Dillon Road Baptist Church where she had served as a Sunday School teacher. Carole was not only strong in her faith but lived it. Carole was a unique person, lived a life hard to capture in a few sentences. Carole loved life. She loved people, especially young people. She never met a stranger. Carole had a curious mind and a strong will. Carole loved a party where she could dance the bop all night. She loved to travel. Carole had a giving heart to all and a generous spirit. Carole had a deep and enduring love for her family. To be around Carole was to be entertained with funny stories and sayings.
Among those who will cherish Carole's memory include her husband of 63 years, William "Bill" Salter; children, Kerri Salter Rosenzweig, Stefan Salter, and Kyle Salter. Their spouses Dana Rosenzweig, Michelle Paice, and Jennifer Williams Salter. Grandchildren, Erin Moore and husband, Michael, Lindsay Perry and husband, Adam, Jaren Salter, Rigg Salter; great-grandchildren, Jack and Carter Moore. Numerous nieces and nephews including Kris Jones and Natalie Jones Clodfelter.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Center Hill Baptist Church in honor of Carole Webb Salter for cemetery maintenance. The church's address is 2635 Co. Rd 25 Jemison, AL 35085.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on April 17, 2021 at the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point. The Reverend Bynum Orr will officiate the service. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the Life Tribute Center of Cumby Family Funeral Service.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com
.
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, North Carolina
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 28, 2021.