Caroline McLean
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
Caroline McLean, 80, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021.

She was born June 14, 1941 in Greensboro, NC to the late Paul Seabrook McLean and Margaret Anderson McLean. She was a graduate of McLeansville High School and later moved to Greensboro. Caroline was a member at Bethel Presbyterian Church in McLeansville, NC before joining First Presbyterian in Greensboro. She greatly enjoyed volunteering on Friendship Day at the church where the senior members were celebrated and treated to special events. Additionally, she looked forward to her exercise workouts at Downtown Fitness. Caroline worked for 40 years with Greensboro Chest Disease and Allergy as a medical secretary.

Survivors include her sister, Mary Jane Matherly, as well as other extended family including Martha, Tom, Trexler, Cameron and Morgan Bennett; John, Wendy, and Lauren Matherly; Gina, John, Alex, Sarah, Jake, and Will Painter.

A 10:30 a.m. funeral service will be held Saturday, October 9th at Bethel Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow immediately afterwards at the church cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, Cemetery Endowment Fund, 300 Knox Road, McLeansville, NC 27301, or the charity of one's choice.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Bethel Presbyterian Church
NC
Oct
9
Interment
Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery
NC
