Steed, Caroline Boyer
September 24, 1962 - September 25, 2021
Caroline Boyer Steed, 59, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Hospice Home at High Point, NC, with her beloved husband Mark by her side.
Caroline was born in Union, SC, on September 24, 1962, to James Rahn Boyer and Patty Swann Boyer. She graduated from Carlisle High School in Martinsville, VA, in 1981, and went on to attend Peace College in Raleigh and Guilford College in Greensboro, NC. She married Roy Mark Steed on July 14, 1984, at First Baptist Church of Madison, NC. They eventually settled in High Point, NC, and were married for 37 years.
Caroline and her husband Mark volunteered as Ride Captains with the North Carolina Patriot Guard. In addition to working with pug rescue, she was an active board member of the Central Carolina Pug Dog Club and enjoyed participating in dog shows with her beloved pugs. As an organ transplant recipient, Caroline was also a passionate supporter of the National Kidney Foundation. She loved Jesus and music, and for several years sang and played mandolin at Covenant Church United Methodist in High Point, where she and Mark were longtime members.
Caroline was brave, kind, sassy, smart, funny, and fiercely loyal to those she loved. She loved life, and her laughter could fill a room. Her spirit was also deep and rich. She had been on a visit to Heaven in 2002. She always talked about what it's like to have no suffering, how wonderful it is there.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Mark Steed of High Point; her parents, James Rahn Boyer and Patty Swan Boyer of Wilmington; her father-in-law, Roy Glenn Steed of High Point; and countless other family and friends whose lives were better for having known her.
Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Covenant Church United Methodist with Rev. Darren Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Madison.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.wrightfs.com
.
Wright Funerals-Cremations
1720 Westchester Dr., High Point
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 28, 2021.