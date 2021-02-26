Allred, Carolyn J.April 7, 1936 - February 23, 2021Carolyn J. Allred passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side after battling lung cancer for 13 years on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.Carolyn was born in Guilford County, on April 7, 1936 to the late Ernest and Cassie Jessup. Carolyn was a fun person who loved to laugh and have a good time. She liked to travel, spend time at the beach and talking on the phone to her friends and family. She was loved by everyone, especially by her loyal dog Bailey, who brought her comfort and joy for the past five years.She is survived by her daughters Michelle A. Griffin, husband George Andrew Griffin, daughter, Tracy A. Love, husband Ronald N. Love, two grandsons, Thomas L. Griffin and Tyler A. Griffin. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Hoyle Allred, two brothers Max Jessup, Teddy Jessup and one sister, Bonnie MatkinsA public viewing will be held on Friday, February 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Funeral Home North Elm Street.A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 27 at Alamance Presbyterian Cemetery, 4000 Presbyterian Rd., Greensboro with Reverend Dr. Jeff Patterson officiating.The family would like to thank Dr. Mohamed Mohamed for being such a dedicated doctor in treating her cancer and Tammy Patterson for the love and care during the last week of her life.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Morehead United Methodist Church 3214 Horsepen Creek Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410.