Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn J. Allred
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Allred, Carolyn J.

April 7, 1936 - February 23, 2021

Carolyn J. Allred passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side after battling lung cancer for 13 years on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Carolyn was born in Guilford County, on April 7, 1936 to the late Ernest and Cassie Jessup. Carolyn was a fun person who loved to laugh and have a good time. She liked to travel, spend time at the beach and talking on the phone to her friends and family. She was loved by everyone, especially by her loyal dog Bailey, who brought her comfort and joy for the past five years.

She is survived by her daughters Michelle A. Griffin, husband George Andrew Griffin, daughter, Tracy A. Love, husband Ronald N. Love, two grandsons, Thomas L. Griffin and Tyler A. Griffin. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Hoyle Allred, two brothers Max Jessup, Teddy Jessup and one sister, Bonnie Matkins

A public viewing will be held on Friday, February 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Funeral Home North Elm Street.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 27 at Alamance Presbyterian Cemetery, 4000 Presbyterian Rd., Greensboro with Reverend Dr. Jeff Patterson officiating.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mohamed Mohamed for being such a dedicated doctor in treating her cancer and Tammy Patterson for the love and care during the last week of her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Morehead United Methodist Church 3214 Horsepen Creek Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home
North Elm Street, NC
Feb
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Alamance Presbyterian Cemetery
4000 Presbyterian Rd., Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My deepest sympathy to both girls. I worked with Carolyn many years ago before she had children. She was absolutely the sweetest person I think I have ever known. Some people make a lasting impression on you.
Brenda Bell Ernest
March 1, 2021
I will miss my weekly phone calls with Carolyn. She had always called my dad weekly until his hearing declined and living in assisted living now. Carolyn and Hoyle were very close to my parents as I grew up . So many fun memories! I was honored to be the flower girl in their wedding many beach trips etc. They had 2 beautiful daughters after many years and were wonderful parents. Carolyn was my first cousin and I will truly miss her. Such a fighter over the last 13 years. Rest in peace sweet lady and I will see you on the other side. Sylvia
Sylvia Walker
February 28, 2021
Your Olympic Products Family
February 26, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. I will always remember her wonderful smile and laugh.
Ginger Crews
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results