Beard, Carolyn



January 17, 1936 - January 9, 2022



Carolyn Lowdermilk Beard was born into this world on January 17, 1936 and welcomed into life eternal on January 9, 2022.



A graduate of Greensboro Senior High School, Carolyn enjoyed a notable career in office management, bookkeeping and completed her career as the comptroller for Elkins Motors in Durham, NC.



Throughout her life she was guided and enriched by her deep faith. Her biblical knowledge was developed out of a deep sense of calling and commitment. She engaged in a disciplined personal Bible study for most of her life. She began teaching in church programs at a young age and spent many hours studying and preparing to teach Sunday School and mission education. As an outgrowth of her interest in young adults, she began and led a Bible study for the students at Watts School of Nursing in Durham. She was very active in Grey Stone Church in Durham for 50 years, where she participated in the education and music ministries, committees, youth programs, and the community assistance ministry, "Second Mile." She remained faithful in church involvement in her later years. She will be remembered for her strong commitment to her Lord and her family.



Carolyn was born in Greensboro, NC to her parents: Harold Lucky Lowdermilk and Amie Hardin Lowdermilk. She is survived by her daughter, Robbin B. Mundy (Jill), son, Kent D. Beard (Debbie), son-in-law, Carl L. Clark (Nancy); grandchildren: Chris (Kerri) Clark, Paige (David) Laverty, David (Tina) Mundy, Stephen (Laura) Mundy, Mackenzie, Lyssa and Zakery Beard; great-grandchildren: Caleb Mundy, Langley Mundy, Jay Mundy, Kai Clark, Piper Clark, Jackson Laverty and Beau Laverty; sisters-in-law: Libby H. Lowdermilk and Carolyn Stafford; nephews: Charles Doug Jones, Ronnie Lowdermilk; nieces: Terry Lynn Thompson, Melanie Walker; great-nieces and nephews: Michael Jones, Melissa Jones, Chuck Thompson, Amie T. Kearns, Erin MacDonald, Dylan Howell, additional extended family, and friends that are family.



Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Richard Douglas Beard; daughter: Susan B. Clark; parents: Harold and Amie Lowdermilk; sister: Gordia Ruth Jones; brother, Harold R. Lowdermilk; niece, Pam Mintz; and nephew, Robert Shane Lowdermilk.



After living with her daughter, Robbin, for six years she moved to River Landing at Sandy Ridge where she enjoyed a caring, responsive and enjoyable team of caregivers, friends and neighbors. The family remains grateful for the expressions of love and respect she received. She enriched the lives of those who knew her: family, friends, co-workers and care team. May the light she brought into our lives continue to shine.



The family will have a private gathering to honor her life. You are invited to honor her place in your heart by making a donation to the River Landing Foundation at 1575 John Knox Drive, Colfax, NC 27235.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 11, 2022.