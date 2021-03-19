Menu
Carolyn Isabelle Hiatt
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McLean Funeral Directors - Gastonia
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC
Hiatt, Carolyn Isabelle

Carolyn Isabelle (Issy) Anthony Hiatt passed away on March 17, 2021 at Covenant Village, Gastonia, NC. She was born August 6, 1923 in Kings Mountain, NC to Luther Leslie Anthony and Margaret Hord Anthony. Issy was later married to Walter A. Hiatt of Greensboro, NC, and had a 38-year career as an RN at Wesley Long Hospital. After retirement, she returned to Gastonia, where she was an active resident at Covenant Village and faithful member of Pisgah ARP Church.

Isabelle is survived by her son Wally Hiatt and her nieces, Patricia A. Bond, Nancy A. Bryant, Martha A. Waggoner and their children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her beloved brother, Luther L. Anthony, Jr. and sister, Margaret Frances Anthony.

A private service for the family will be held at Green Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pisgah ARP Church (pisgaharpchurch.org) or to NC Library for the Blind (statelibrary.ncdcr.gov).

Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 19, 2021.
