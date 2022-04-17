Lee, Carolyn Culler



May 29, 1944 - April 9, 2022



Carolyn Culler Lee, 77, passed away on April 9, 2022 on her 56th wedding anniversary.



She is the wife of Jerry W. Lee and resided in Greensboro since 1966. She was born in High Point and is the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Elbert Culler of High Point. She was a graduate of High Point Central High School and a former employee of the Pilot Life Insurance Company when it was still located in Sedgefield. This is where she and Jerry met.



She loved quilting, flowers, and all the birds that came to feed outside her window. She loved her dogs and cats.



The family will celebrate her life in private.



She is survived by her husband, Jerry; three daughters, Debbie her husband Leighton Pressley and their daughter Lindsey Pressley, Heather her husband Christopher Hill and their daughter Hailey Hill, Jennifer Cox and her daughter Madison Lee-Casteen. She is also survived by her sister, Linda her husband Carlyle Teague and their two sons, Ross his wife Christie and their sons Skylar and Eli, Lee his wife Jennifer and their sons Holt and Gabriel.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William P. Culler.



Triad Cremation & Funeral Servivec



2110 Servomation Rd. Greensboro, NC 27407



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 17, 2022.