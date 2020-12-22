Menu
Carolyn Edgerton Redding
1940 - 2020
1940
2020
Pugh Funeral Home Chapel - Asheboro
437 Sunset Ave.
Asheboro, NC
Redding, Carolyn Edgerton

February 24, 1940 - December 18, 2020

ASHEBORO - Carolyn Edgerton Redding of Asheboro, NC, age 80, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020. Carolyn was born to the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Newton Edgerton, February 24, 1940 in Goldsboro, NC and received her B.A. from Converse College in 1962. On March 28, 1964, she married John Howard Redding, of Asheboro, NC. Howard's grandfather, the late Dr. Holly Wilberforce Wells of Asheboro, NC, presided over the service.

Carolyn was a devoted mother, teacher, and active member in the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing bridge, and was a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America. Carolyn will also be remembered for her numerous charitable and volunteer contributions, to include RSAA Meals on Wheels and the Randolph Co. Friends of the Library and Foundation.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. John Howard Redding of Asheboro, NC. She is survived by three children: Dr. John Fulton Redding II and spouse Dr. Rebecca Steddom Redding of Asheboro, NC; Ms. Katharine Redding Braak of Raleigh, NC; and Mr. Charles Edgerton Redding and spouse Mrs. Anna Carmichael Redding of Midlothian, VA. She is also survived by her sister, Mrs. Suzanne Edgerton Thorne of Goldsboro, NC and her children: Mr. Troy Parrish Thorne and spouse Mrs. Cathy Germanetti Thorne of Charlotte, NC; and Mrs. Hemphill Thorne Hamrick and spouse Mr. Jerry Glenn Hamrick, Jr. of Greenville, NC and their child Rachel Thorne Hamrick of Greenville, NC; Charles Newton Edgerton, Jr. and spouse Mary Vilaca Edgerton of New York, NY; and Mr. Arnold Borden Edgerton, II and spouse Mrs. Dianne Martin Edgerton of New Bern, NC and their children: Mr. Arnold Borden Edgerton, III. and spouse Mrs. Hilda Yu Edgerton of Richmond, VA; and Dr. Carrie Dianne Edgerton of Cornelius, NC. Grandchildren include: Ms. Margaret Katharine Redding, Ms. Elizabeth Anne Redding, Mr. Charles Howard Redding, and Ms. Campbell Carmichael Redding.

A private family service will be held on January 2, 2021. A public funeral service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Pugh Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to either the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 505 Mountain Rd., Asheboro, NC 27205 or the Second Harvest Food Bank: www.secondharvestnwnc.org/donate.

Remembrance and online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.

Pugh Funeral Home

437 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, NC 27203
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 22, 2020.
Pugh Funeral Home Chapel - Asheboro
A true lady of southern charm, whit, and pure heart. We were blessed to call her a friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out for the entire Edgerton/Redding families.
Ricky and Sandy Faircloth
Friend
December 26, 2020
