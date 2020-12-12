Menu
Carrie "Hazel" Barker
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory - Eden
7671 N.C. 770 West
Eden, NC
Barker, Carrie "Hazel"

October 17, 1956 - December 10, 2020

Carrie "Hazel" Ray Barker, 64, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Cone Green Valley.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Comers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Hazel was born in Jacksonville, FL on October 17, 1956, a daughter of George Winton Ray and Carrie Chatman Ray, both deceased. She was an administrative assistant for the Curriculum and Instruction Dept. for the Rockingham County School System.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Ann Collins.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Keith Barker of the home; her son, Terry Keith Barker, II and wife Mae of Eden; her siblings, Hilda Ray Money (Wayne Snow) of Stokesdale, Ruby Ray of Greensboro, Virginia Ray of Greensboro, Larry Brim of Mayodan, Barry Brim of Eden; her grandchildren, Terry Keith Barker, III and Austin Barker and bonus grandson, C.W. Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Cancer Society.

Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home

Eden, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Comers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory - Eden
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Terry, David told me about your loss. I am so so sorry to hear about your wife. Just wanted to let you know I was saying a prayer for you and your family.
Nancy whittle
December 18, 2020
Terry, so sorry to hear the tragic news about your family. I know there is a huge hole in your life but God is always with you. Please call me if I can do anything for you.
Randy Hazelton
December 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of Hazel´s passing. Prayers for Terry and family.
Robin Wilcox Leonard
December 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of Hazel´s passing. She was always such a nice woman and I enjoyed talking with her when she would come in to Great Clips for a haircut. Prayers for Terry and the rest of her family and friends.
Hannah Paschal Matkins
December 13, 2020
