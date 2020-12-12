Barker, Carrie "Hazel"
October 17, 1956 - December 10, 2020
Carrie "Hazel" Ray Barker, 64, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Cone Green Valley.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Comers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Hazel was born in Jacksonville, FL on October 17, 1956, a daughter of George Winton Ray and Carrie Chatman Ray, both deceased. She was an administrative assistant for the Curriculum and Instruction Dept. for the Rockingham County School System.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Ann Collins.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Keith Barker of the home; her son, Terry Keith Barker, II and wife Mae of Eden; her siblings, Hilda Ray Money (Wayne Snow) of Stokesdale, Ruby Ray of Greensboro, Virginia Ray of Greensboro, Larry Brim of Mayodan, Barry Brim of Eden; her grandchildren, Terry Keith Barker, III and Austin Barker and bonus grandson, C.W. Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the Cancer Society
.
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home
Eden, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 12, 2020.