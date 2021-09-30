Owens, Carroll Long



September 16, 1942 - September 27, 2021



Surrounded by family that loved her, Carroll Long Owens, closed her eyes on Earth and opened them in Heaven on September 27, 2021. She was a remarkable woman loved by all who knew her, she never met a stranger, and left most with a hug.



Carroll was God's faithful servant. She was a long time member at First Baptist Church of Whitsett. Carroll was always very sociable, friendly, and well loved by everyone. She loved playing golf with her husband Jim. Her interests also included making various crafts, country music, and gardening. She was a native of Greensboro and worked at Leon's Beauty School and Leon's at Friendly for 50 years.



God welcomed her home for a glorious reunion with her mother, Ethel Long; her father, Willard Long; and her sisters, Sylvia Burreleson and Linda Nickles. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Jim Owens; son, Eddie Cockman (Tina); brother, Charles Long; and sisters, Judy Taylor (Ron) and Margie Chrismon (Bruce). She also has one grandson, Josh Cockman.



The family will be receiving visitors at Pierce Jefferson Lambeth Chapel, 300 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408, on Sunday, October 3 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church of Whitsett on Monday, October 4 at 12 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church of Whitsett, 7006 Burlington Rd., Whitsett, NC 27377.



Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel



300 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro NC 27408



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 30, 2021.