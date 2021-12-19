Royster, Carroll Lee
October 18, 1943 - December 17, 2021
Carroll Lee Royster, 78, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2021, surrounded by his wife and three daughters.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, December 21 at Jamestown United Methodist Church (JUMC). The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. Carroll will be interred at the JUMC Columbarium in a private service.
Carroll was born to the late Jesse and Marie Royster on October 18, 1943, in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from Harding High School and Belmont Abbey College. Carroll married Paula Massey on September 11, 1965. In 1976, he co-founded Sharrard, McGee & Co., P.A. and was officer/shareholder until his retirement in 2007. Carroll served on the NC Peer Review Committee from 1990 - 2007, acting as chairman from 1998 - 2000. He also served on the AICPA PCPS Peer Review Committee from 1992 - 1995. Carroll was an active member of Crescent Rotary Club where he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow.
Carroll joined Sedgefield Country Club in 1978, where he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with friends and family. He was a loyal UNC fan and loved cheering on the Tar Heels, often attending games in person. Carroll and Paula enjoyed traveling for both leisure and spiritual growth and visited the Holy Land in 2015. Carroll loved fishing and boating and lived part-time at Hyco Lake near Roxboro, NC from 1999 until 2019. He was an active member of Concord United Methodist Church in Roxboro.
Carroll is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Paula; daughters Debbie Butner (Todd), Deanna Gee (Scott), Meredith Royster; sister Frances Coley; grandchildren Taylor DeYoung, Casey DeYoung, Brady Butner, Caroline Gee, and Sarah Gee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of the Piedmont, Alzheimer's Association
, Jamestown United Methodist Church, and Concord United Methodist Church in Roxboro.
