Carroll Lee Royster
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC
Royster, Carroll Lee

October 18, 1943 - December 17, 2021

Carroll Lee Royster, 78, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2021, surrounded by his wife and three daughters.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, December 21 at Jamestown United Methodist Church (JUMC). The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. Carroll will be interred at the JUMC Columbarium in a private service.

Carroll was born to the late Jesse and Marie Royster on October 18, 1943, in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from Harding High School and Belmont Abbey College. Carroll married Paula Massey on September 11, 1965. In 1976, he co-founded Sharrard, McGee & Co., P.A. and was officer/shareholder until his retirement in 2007. Carroll served on the NC Peer Review Committee from 1990 - 2007, acting as chairman from 1998 - 2000. He also served on the AICPA PCPS Peer Review Committee from 1992 - 1995. Carroll was an active member of Crescent Rotary Club where he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow.

Carroll joined Sedgefield Country Club in 1978, where he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with friends and family. He was a loyal UNC fan and loved cheering on the Tar Heels, often attending games in person. Carroll and Paula enjoyed traveling for both leisure and spiritual growth and visited the Holy Land in 2015. Carroll loved fishing and boating and lived part-time at Hyco Lake near Roxboro, NC from 1999 until 2019. He was an active member of Concord United Methodist Church in Roxboro.

Carroll is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Paula; daughters Debbie Butner (Todd), Deanna Gee (Scott), Meredith Royster; sister Frances Coley; grandchildren Taylor DeYoung, Casey DeYoung, Brady Butner, Caroline Gee, and Sarah Gee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of the Piedmont, Alzheimer's Association, Jamestown United Methodist Church, and Concord United Methodist Church in Roxboro.

Triad Cremation & Funeral Service

2110 Servomation Road, Greensboro, NC 27407
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
Fellowship Hall
NC
Dec
21
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Jamestown United Methodist Church (JUMC)
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol was our accountant for several years at Guilford Plumbing Supply, where I am the bookkeeper, I enjoyed working with him. He was a true professional and he will be missed.
Sammie McCraw
Work
December 20, 2021
Even though we have only known Carroll for 6 short years we have grown so fond of him. His joy filled face always warmed our hearts as he greeted us in the backyard near his bird feeders. We are his neighbor so we saw and talked with him daily. Our evening patio visits during this last six months have been so special we are grateful we had this time with him.
Dennis and Lisa Bowie
Friend
December 20, 2021
Paula, we only met you and Carroll once at Jamestown Memory Cafe. We remember you because you were Carol and Carroll ! It was our first time there. We are so sorry for your loss. You both seems so sweet and I wish we had gotten to know you both better. Sending our prayers for you and your family. God Bless and keep you. Love
Gary & Dolly Olson
December 20, 2021
Paula and Family, I am so sorry about Carroll. We were together in Rotary for 20 years so I know what a delightful man he was. Fun to be around, loved his family and especially his wife. He was well respected by all who knew him. What a sad time of the year but hopefully all of the wonderful memories will sustain you. I will pray for all of you.
Jane Martin
Friend
December 19, 2021
