Mr. Carstairs Hendrick "Penny" Bracey, age 81, of South Hill, died November 22, 2020. He was a graduate of Park View High School and attended N.C. State University. He was the former owner/operator of Bracey Jewelry, a U. S. Army veteran and member of American Legion Post #79. Penny is survived by his wife of 60 years Mildred Bagley "Millie" Bracey, daughter Karen Elizabeth
Bracey of Richmond, son Thomas Carstairs Bracey also of Richmond, twin brother Robert Burwell "Bob" Bracey and wife Jackie of Summerfield, NC, granddaughter Parker Rose Bracey, and sister-in-law Sue
Cleaton Bracey of Lafayette, IN. He was predeceased by his parents Dr. Altamont Hart Bracey, Jr. and Louisa Henrietta Williamson Bracey, brother Dr. Altamont H. Bracey III, and daughter-in-law Jennifer B. Bracey. In light of Covid 19, a private funeral service for family members only will be conducted Friday, December 11, 2020 at All Saints Episcopal Church with interment at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery, South Hill. Friends and family may stop by Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home during normal business hours (9:00 A. M. - 5:00 P.M.) to sign Penny's register and obtain a memorial folder. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society by contacting nationalmssociety.org
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 6, 2020.