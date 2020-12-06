Burnette, Cary Eugene
September 2, 1965 - December 1, 2020
GREENSBORO- Mr. Cary Eugene Burnette, 55, of 4270 Harbor Ridge Drive, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital.
Cary was the son of Eugene Burnette, deceased, and Dorothy Parker Burnette, who survives, and the husband of Shelia Dove Burnette, who also survives.
In addition to his wife of the home, and his mother, Cary leaves to cherish his memories his son, Carson Burnette; his daughter, Carmen Burnette.
Cary's private funeral service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 for identified attendees. Private burial will follow in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 1-6pm.
Alamance Funeral Service of Burlington has the honor of serving the Burnette Family.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, social distancing will be observed with a limited amount in attendance.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 6, 2020.